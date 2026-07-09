Kenya orphan elephant dubbed 'nanny by force' breaks up a jealous shove between toddlers

The moment offers a glimpse into the emotional lives and social development of orphaned elephants.

At an elephant orphan nursery, even the caretakers-in-training can get a little competitive.

A popular video from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) shows one young elephant stepping in at just the right moment after a jealous toddler tries to shove aside his smaller companion.

What happened?

Nursery Head Keeper Edwin has given Nyambeni, an orphaned elephant featured in the post, the nickname "nanny by force." As the trust describes it, she is so determined to watch over smaller calves that she will even nudge fellow caretaking elephants out of the way, which can make the babies wary of her help.

During this encounter, the trouble came from another elephant named Daba. The trust said he was jealous of the attention being paid to the smaller Zuri and "couldn't resist a well-placed shove."

According to the organization, Nyambeni then placed herself between the two young elephants, and "peace was restored."

One commenter summed it up simply: "Toddlers are the same, whatever species!"

Why does it matter?

The moment offers a glimpse into the emotional lives and social development of orphaned elephants.

The post emphasized that all of the elephants in the video are orphans that were rescued as babies and are being raised in the trust's care until they are ready to return to life in the wild.

Young elephants rely on stable social bonds, guidance, and protection as they grow, especially after losing their mothers and herds.

Seeing older calves like Nyambeni take on nurturing roles can be an encouraging sign of resilience in animals recovering from trauma.

What's being done?

The trust said donor support helps fund both the care of orphaned elephants and the protection of the landscapes they could someday return to.

Rescue alone is not enough; animals also need safe ecosystems if rehabilitation is to lead to a successful release.

In practice, that means giving orphaned calves years of care, socialization, and structure as they mature.

Videos like this one show what that process looks like day to day: not just feeding and medical care, but also the development of herd dynamics and confidence.

Nyambeni may be a "nanny by force," but in this case, her timing was perfect.

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