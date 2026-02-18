  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man captures stunning moment giant creature appears under kayak: 'Exhilarated and a little terrified at the same time'

"What a privilege it would be to have an encounter like this."

by Christine Dulion
A kayaker’s peaceful paddle turned into a heart-pounding wildlife encounter in a clip that has viewers both awestruck and uneasy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A kayaker's peaceful paddle turned into a heart-pounding wildlife encounter in a clip that has viewers both awestruck and uneasy.

The post, shared in the r/StrangeEarth subreddit, is titled, "Imagine kayaking… and suddenly some of the biggest animals on the planet swim up alongside you." 

Imagine kayaking… and suddenly some of the biggest animals on the planet swim up alongside you
byu/MartianXAshATwelve inStrangeEarth

The video shows a kayaker gliding across open water when a massive whale surfaces right beside them (click here if the embedded video doesn't appear). Its enormous head pokes above the surface just feet from the small boat. It then looks like several whales are circling around, with some sticking their fins up in the air from the water.

The person recording the video seems to be laughing in both amazement and nervousness, while the person in the video has a slightly uneasy expression on his face. 

One commenter summed up the situation, saying, "I would be exhilarated and a little terrified at the same time." 

Up close encounters with whales like this are pretty rare, but as human activity expands into natural spaces and habitats, they're becoming more common. 

Experts stress the importance of safe wildlife viewing — including keeping safe distances to avoid stressing animals or risking injury. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration generally advises people to stay at least 100 feet, or a football field, away from whales. Some whales and locations require even more distance.

In this case, the kayakers didn't have that much choice, as it seemed the whale approached them.

Commenters were equally amazed at the close encounter. 

"Whales are such amazing and beautiful creatures," one wrote. "Would this be scary? Sure, but that lil guy was just curious and maybe even playful. They're most often gentle giants and what a privilege it would be to have an encounter like this."

Another said, "It's amazing how aware they are of us and respectful to us! They treat us every bit as a fellow being on this planet, I wish it was always the case of us with them."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider