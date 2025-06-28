Communities left in the dark after record-breaking wind gusts rip through state — here's what's happening

These violent storms damage homes and businesses, potentially injuring and killing people while raising insurance premiums.

Record-breaking winds reaching 101 miles per hour tore through Kansas this June, reaching hurricane-force strength and tying the strongest wind gust ever recorded in Wichita. The devastating storm left thousands without power, causing widespread destruction across Sedgwick County, per a report from KWCH 12 News.

What's happening?

A powerful storm system moved across Kansas on June 16, strengthening as it reached the south-central part of the state around 5 a.m. the next day. The storm produced a triple-digit gust at Eisenhower Airport, officially matching Category 2 hurricane strength.

"Hurricane force winds whipped through Sedgwick County early Tuesday morning causing widespread damage," reported KWCH meteorologist Jake Dunne, describing scenes of "leaving behind widespread damage" throughout the region.

The storm's record-tying winds equaled the previous strongest gust, measured in Wichita on July 11, 1993. These latest extreme winds toppled trees and left dozens of damage reports piling up across the county.

Why is this storm important?

These extreme weather events threaten the safety and viability of our communities — and human activities are fueling their power. The climate crisis is supercharging extreme weather events, making them more powerful and dangerous. Rising global temperatures create warmer air that holds more moisture, allowing intense weather systems to maintain their strength over land.

These violent storms damage homes and businesses, potentially injuring and killing people while raising insurance premiums. Power outages from severe weather have doubled over the past two decades, leaving residents at serious risk.

What's being done about extreme weather?

Always be prepared in case of an emergency. Have a safety and evacuation plan, making sure to account for your family's needs in a crisis. Be sure to stay up-to-date on climate issues locally and nationally, and consider ways to reduce your own environmental impact at home.

Scientists are working to develop better forecasting systems to give communities more time to prepare and respond, while local building codes are evolving to create new structures that can withstand strong winds and flying debris.

Communities across the nation can increase their resilience against these powerful storms. Installing solar panels with battery storage can keep your home more resilient when extreme weather events occur. EnergySage makes it a snap to compare quotes from trusted solar installers and can save you up to $10,000 on your installation.

Taking action today can help us build stronger communities that protect families when the next powerful storm touches down.

