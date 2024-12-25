Striking before-and-after photos show transformation of American city over a century: 'Where did [it] go?'

"The federal government funded much of the demolition and expansion."

A Reddit post comparing two photos of the same Kansas City street, taken 129 years apart, shows what America lost when it built highways through its cities.

The post, which gained traction on Reddit's r/f***cars community, presents a stark contrast between the street's past and present. The 1893 photo of the Missouri city captures a street lined with brick buildings and stores, and it's filled with people walking. The 2022 image reveals the exact location transformed into a highway.

The original poster struck a nerve with other Reddit users who mourned the replacement of walkable neighborhoods with car infrastructure. This pattern repeated across American cities in the mid-20th century, when federal funding supported demolishing urban areas to build highways.

Such photos tell a story about the choices that shaped how Americans move and live. The 1893 street supported local businesses and created spaces where people could walk to shops, restaurants, and work. The current highway prioritizes moving cars quickly through the area but eliminated the street-level activity that once made it a destination.

These infrastructure decisions affect both our communities and our wallets. Research shows that walkable neighborhoods save residents money on transportation while supporting local economies. When people can walk or take public transit, they spend less on car payments, fuel, maintenance, and parking.

The environmental impact extends beyond individual costs. Highways and car-dependent development lead to more driving, which increases air pollution and makes communities less healthy. Streets built for walking and biking create cleaner air and safer spaces for everyone.

Many cities now recognize these impacts and are working to rebuild walkable areas. Some remove highways to restore neighborhoods, while others add protected bike lanes and improve public transportation. These changes help people save money while making cities more livable.

The Reddit community responded strongly to the images.

"Where did the city go," one user commented.

Another noted the irony: "Kansas City? More like Kansas there used to be a city here."

A third user provided context: "From 1940 to 1960 the city doubled in land area with almost no population growth. The federal government funded much of the demolition and expansion."

