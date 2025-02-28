Local man reveals why beloved fish has disappeared from major river: 'So rare'

Environmental experts have been warning about plastic pollution for years, as it is seriously damaging the Kabul River. Reports show the situation has gotten so bad that it's not only hurting wildlife but also putting the local communities that rely on the river in danger.

What's happening?

According to The Express Tribune, local fish seller Sher Zameen Shah said the Kabul River used to be full of life.

"Twenty to twenty-five years ago, this river was teeming with sher mahi, China fish, mahseer fish, and more. People loved sher mahi, and many businesses thrived on its abundance," he told The Express Tribune.

But things have changed drastically.

Shah pointed to the increase in plastic waste that's choking the river. "There's a lack of awareness among people. They throw nappies, plastic, and other rubbish into the river, which has led to a dramatic decline in fish populations," he said.

The sher mahi, once abundant in the river, has been hit hardest. Shah told The Express Tribune that the fish "is now so rare that even extensive searches often come up empty-handed."

The drop in numbers, along with the disappearance of turtles, shows how bad the pollution is. Fishermen and fish sellers who've depended on the river for years are struggling to make a living.

Why is plastic clean-up important?

The drop in sher mahi numbers highlights how plastic waste and the consequences of ignoring its buildup are impacting the river's ecosystem. Fish and turtles eat plastic because they mistake it for food, which can cause major health problems and even death. As the animals die, the water becomes more polluted, making it harder for anything to survive.

Plastic pollution isn't just bad for the river, though. It's also devastating to the local economy. Fishermen and fish sellers are already seeing the effects of a dwindling fish population. Without species such as the sher mahi, which was once the backbone of their business, many are left with nothing to replace it.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

There's been a stronger push locally and nationally to ban single-use plastics, which would help reduce waste. A few places, including the East Aurora Co-op Market in New York, have started letting customers bring their own containers, which is a great way to reduce single-use plastic.

Global initiatives, including The Ocean Cleanup, are working to remove plastic from rivers before it reaches the ocean, which is hopeful for places such as the Kabul River. The Kabul River Conservation Project is also raising awareness about keeping the river clean.

Supporting efforts such as banning single-use plastics, using less plastic, backing plastic-free practices, and spreading awareness makes a difference. Everyone has a part to play in protecting the environment.

