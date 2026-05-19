Young bear prowls UC Davis campus overnight, triggering safety alert

The sighting came just two days after Davis police warned residents about a reported mountain lion.

A juvenile bear wandering through the University of California, Davis overnight prompted an Aggie Alert and a multi-agency search, underscoring how often wildlife and people now end up sharing the increasingly overlapping spaces.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the first report came around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the West Village neighborhood on the west side of campus.

The bear was later spotted near the Segundo and Primero residence halls and close to the Activities and Recreation Center. Its last confirmed sighting was at about 12:10 a.m. Friday, when it appeared to leave campus via the Student Farm.

UC Davis issued an early-morning Aggie Alert urging students and staff to avoid the area. The alert was lifted shortly after 5 a.m., once the animal was no longer considered an immediate concern.

No injuries were reported, according to university spokesperson Andy Fell.

"[The Bear] is thought to be a juvenile that had reached the age when they leave their mother to seek their own territory," said officials, per AOL.

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The sighting came just two days after Davis police warned residents about a reported mountain lion near Kestrel Place and a nearby bike path in northeast Davis, highlighting how young wildlife can pass through urban and suburban areas while traveling long distances.

Even though the bear left without incident, encounters like this can pose risks for both people and animals.

For students and residents, a large wild animal moving through dorms, recreation areas, and neighborhoods can quickly become a public safety concern. People may panic, attempt to take photos, or unintentionally corner the animal.

The bear also faces significant risks. Wildlife entering developed areas can be struck by vehicles, become trapped, access human food sources, or, in some cases, be euthanized if the situation escalates.

As housing, roads, and campuses continue expanding into natural habitat, animals are left with fewer uninterrupted corridors for movement. Young males, in particular, often travel widely in search of new territory, which can bring them into close contact with human communities.

In this case, UC Davis and local agencies responded quickly by alerting the campus, securing the area, and coordinating a search until the bear moved on safely.

Long-term prevention focuses on reducing conflict before it starts. That includes protecting habitat corridors, improving wildlife crossings along roads, securing food and trash sources, and educating the public to avoid approaching or feeding wild animals.

Individuals should keep a distance and report sightings to authorities rather than attempting to intervene.

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