Near-death experience changes young rancher's perspective about family's land: 'I felt death there in the flames'

Born into a ranching family, Juan Guillermo Garcés was on the path to do the same, but a close encounter with death altered the course of his life as he vowed to preserve rather than destroy.

As detailed by the Guardian, Garcés and his brother started a fire to clear land, but the flames nearly overtook them when the wind suddenly changed direction.

The remaining virgin forest on their family's 6,200-acre property along Colombia's Magdalena River was decimated, and the terrifying images of animals fleeing the fire and plants burning seared into his mind. At 17 years old, Garcés nearly lost his life.

"I felt death there in the flames," he told the Guardian. "When you're about to be burned alive, you become painfully aware of the destruction you have caused."

A road-building project that threatened a stunning natural area near his family's ranch also caught his attention. Unsustainable cattle ranching and urbanization are key drivers of global deforestation, not only contributing to a sixth mass extinction event but also impacting ecosystems humans depend on for food, medicines, and other crucial products.

According to a study in the Journal of Integrative Medicine, around one-quarter of drugs in modern medicine rely on rainforest plants.

Garcés made it his life's mission to heal and founded the Río Claro Nature Reserve — a 7,400-acre paradise filled with rare and endemic wildlife, including more than 100 newly discovered species. The protected area also invites travelers to responsibly explore its grounds, offering activities such as birdwatching, hiking, and rafting. The proceeds support the reserve.

The 74-year-old's work has inspired other Colombian landowners to start their own reserves, supporting the country's goal of protecting 30% of its land by 2030. As for the future, Garcés is determining how to legally maintain his reserve following his death, as privately owned reserves in Colombia aren't necessarily promised future protections.

"I have never really been the owner of these forests, nor could I be," he told the Guardian. "If the law allowed, I would leave [the reserve] to the trees, to the animals. They are the true owners of this ecosystem."

