  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bold rescue plan announced for endangered state icon: 'A death-by-a-thousand-cuts kind of situation'

"It's really the most comprehensive attempt done…"

by Laurelle Stelle
"It’s really the most comprehensive attempt done..."

Photo Credit: iStock

Western Joshua trees, a protected species in California, are now the focus of a new plan from the state that aims to save them from habitat loss, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Joshua trees are an iconic sight in California's desert. Their jagged spines, furry trunks, and crooked clusters of fruit are relics left over from millions of years ago — but if left on their own in today's changing climate, they would likely not last much longer. Joshua trees are losing habitat due to human development, wildfires, and the rising temperature of the planet.

To fight that trend, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has developed a plan not just to protect existing trees, but also to set aside areas that it predicts will be hospitable to the succulents in a hotter, drier future, the L.A. Times revealed.

The plan also called for more effective wildfire protection for the trees.

"It's groundbreaking in that it's really the most comprehensive attempt done by the state of California or really any entity I'm aware of in the United States on how to manage a species that's clearly threatened by climate change," Brendan Cummings, conservation director of the Center for Biological Diversity, told the L.A. Times.

So far, the specific areas to be protected haven't been identified. But the plan lays out the criteria for which areas should be prioritized, including cooler, wetter conditions than the rest of the tree's range and a high population density of Joshua trees.

Watch now: This classic mac and cheese brand just won an award for its packaging design

If accepted, the plan calls for the priority areas to be identified by the end of the year, and at least 70% of them to be protected by 2033.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife plan also suggested introducing new Joshua trees with genetic variations that make them more resilient to the heat and drought, senior environmental scientist Drew Kaiser told the L.A. Times.

Unfortunately, this will not be a straightforward action by the state. Many of the affected lands belong to the federal government. However, federal agencies have shown some initial interest, per the L.A. Times, and a coalition of government agencies and nonprofits is coming together to make this happen using $1.4 million in seed money from California's Wildlife Conservation Board.

Though the population of Joshua trees seems large now, it's important to act quickly. "The Joshua tree is widespread and abundant now, but you have all these pressures with development, with wildfire and then, on top of that, climate change," Kaiser told the L.A. Times. "That really is a death-by-a-thousand-cuts kind of situation."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x