Residents scramble to save coastal village from worsening crisis: 'We're not going to get much help'

As sea levels steadily rise along the coast of Johnshaven, Scotland, residents are scrambling to find ways to continue living there.

Extreme weather patterns are exacerbating the risks, as the sea gradually destroys entire coastal communities.

What's happening?

As the Guardian reported, the northeastern coast of Scotland is seeing significant sea level rises and worsening erosion.

The small village of Johnshaven, with a population of 640, is dangerously exposed to the rising seas and is desperately seeking a way to save the town.

Local groups have been attempting to prevent erosion by placing rock armor, comprised of large boulders, along the coastline for protection against the waves. They have been seeking grant funding to cover the costs of protection measures, as the government lacks the necessary resources to assist them.

"If small villages want anything like this to happen, it has got to be locally led, because we're not going to get much help from the government or the local council," said Caspar Lampkin, from the Benholm and Johnshaven Community Council, per the Guardian.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

If no action is taken, at least 100 houses in the area are at risk of flooding. Also at high risk is the road that goes through the rest of the village and the local park.

Why are rising sea risks to coastal communities important?

Rising sea levels pose a significant threat to the health, safety, and livelihoods of millions of people worldwide. Not only are people's lives at risk, but the economic security of entire communities is also threatened, as vast sections of property stand to be destroyed after extreme storms.

There are also the compounding issues of saltwater intrusion, contaminated fresh water, and widespread ecosystem damage due to rising sea levels. In many places, local and regional governments are not acting proactively and urgently enough to protect their constituents and safeguard their futures.

What can I do to protect myself from the rising seas?

If you live in a coastal area, there are steps you can take to disaster-proof your home and make your family more prepared for rising sea levels. For example, you can install double-pane windows, fortify your roof, and flood-proof your basement.

Another way to prepare yourself for extreme weather events is to install solar panels on your home so that you're not reliant on the grid when the power goes out. EnergySage makes it easy to compare local installer quotes and save thousands of dollars on solar setups for your house.

You can also spread public awareness about rising sea levels and other critical climate issues by sharing news stories like this one from Scotland with people you know. As more people begin to understand the real threats and increasing urgency of rising seas, they can individually prepare themselves and become advocates for stronger government protections.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.