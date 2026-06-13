Beach runner shares update after rescuing cold-stunned sea turtle washed ashore

"I hope you never ever stop speaking up for the voiceless!"

A runner's split-second decision on a beach turned into a heartening wildlife comeback story.

Months after finding a stranded sea turtle during a cold snap, TikTok creator Clara (@claraandherself) got to see the animal, later named Ladon, return to the Gulf.

What happened?

Months after the rescue, Clara posted a follow-up TikTok about Ladon, the turtle she came across during a February beach run.

Recounting the moment in the video, Clara said she spotted the animal and reacted: "Holy s***, guys, I'm running on the beach, and I just found a sea turtle."

Instead of moving on, she recognized that the situation was unusual and called for help.

"That is not normal, and I need to call someone," she said.

Clara remained with the turtle until rescuers arrived after she had waited on the beach "for quite a while."

Clara said Ladon's rescue happened during "record-breaking cold water temperatures," and that the turtle had been "cold-stunned," leaving him lethargic.

She also said he had "some sort of infection," which meant antibiotics and a lengthy rehabilitation stay at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

During that recovery, Clara said she visited Ladon a few times before sharing the biggest update: "He also just finally got released back into the ocean."

The aquarium also appeared in the video, thanking her directly: "Thank you very much, Clara, for calling the sea turtle in when you found them washed ashore and during our cold stun event. They are healthy, they're off their meds, and they're doing really well. And they are released here today at Honeymoon Island."

Why does it matter?

Sudden cold weather can be dangerous for marine wildlife.

When sea turtles become cold-stunned, they can lose energy and mobility, leaving them much more vulnerable to illness, stranding, and death if they are not helped quickly.

Clara reported the distressed animal instead of trying to handle the situation on her own. She recognized the turtle needed help and called professionals, which likely gave Ladon his best chance of survival.

What are people saying?

Many commenters were deeply invested in the turtle's journey from the start.

"Been here since you rescued the little guy!! I love this!!!!! So glad they are back home," one person wrote.

Others focused on Clara's compassion.

"Your heart for animals is a beautiful thing. I hope you never ever stop speaking up for the voiceless!" another commenter said.

One response connected the update to a personal memory: "My aunt just passed back in January and last year she told me everyone is getting sea turtle tattoos for her. I got mine done after she passed, I ask her all the time to send me a sign and to show me sea turtles and I see them everywhere now. So special you were able to help!!"

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