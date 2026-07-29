Seattle's 'Jimothy' raccoon went viral for his unusual shape, but officials say: Keep away

If you spot Jimothy — or any urban wildlife — the safest move is simple: keep your distance, enjoy the sighting, and leave the animal alone.

Seattle's newest internet icon is Jimothy, a raccoon in the city whose short torso and long legs have made him unusually recognizable. As videos of him go viral online, local officials are reminding people to enjoy the spectacle without getting too close.

What's happening?

Videos shared by residents in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood have helped turn Jimothy into an online sensation, with clips showing the raccoon walking, stretching and climbing around the city.

One July 14 Instagram video, which drew roughly 8 million views, shows Seattle resident Kiana Hall filming the animal as it crosses grass and climbs a staircase, asking, "What am I looking at?"

According to ABC News, Marcie Logsdon, a clinical associate professor at Washington State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital, said Jimothy's unusual proportions appear to be connected to short-spine syndrome, a congenital condition involving spinal development.

Marcie Logsdon, a clinical associate professor at Washington State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital, explained: "What happens is that the spine does not develop normally, and so it develops very shortened."

Another Seattle resident, Dmitriy Ishimsky, said he first saw Jimothy and his family about a year ago, when the raccoon was still a baby, ABC News reported.

"Seeing videos of him now — and knowing he's becoming a little local celebrity — makes me so happy," Ishimsky wrote. "More than anything, I'm just glad he's okay."

Why does it matter?

Jimothy's story also shows how quickly wild animals can become social media attractions, and how that attention could potentially create problems for both animals and people.

Logsdon said animals with short-spine syndrome can have vertebrae that are "very misshapen and very shortened," which creates a "very truncated appearance."

While Jimothy appears to be doing well enough to survive in the wild, a condition like that could make life more difficult for an animal already navigating traffic, predators, and limited urban habitat.

Seattle and King County's public health department told residents not to feed or approach the raccoon because raccoons can carry bacteria and roundworms.

The agency added that while raccoons in the region "are not known to carry rabies," there is still "always a small possibility that it could spread to raccoon populations here."

What can I do?

If you spot Jimothy — or any urban wildlife — the safest move is simple: keep your distance, enjoy the sighting, and leave the animal alone.

Taking photos from afar is fine, but trying to touch, trap, or feed a wild raccoon can put both people and animals at risk.

Seattle Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck shared that the city plans to honor the raccoon with an official proclamation and a Jimothy-themed art competition.

Jimothy's fame has even reached major organizations as well: the Seattle Mariners and NASA have mentioned him online, and Google reportedly added a special animation of him running across the screen to search results for his name.

While Jimothy is undeniably adorable, onlookers should remember to keep a safe distance and not interfere with wildlife sightings like this one, no matter how cute. "We fell hard for Jimothy and all of his memes. But our public health veterinarian reminded us that all wildlife need some distance from humans," the health agency wrote.

As Logsdon put it: "Take your picture, share it with your friends, but don't try to approach him. Don't try to catch him."

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