Onlooker captures video of tourists' dangerous behavior near grizzly bear: 'Why would you ever even think ... this is going to be a good idea'

Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada, recently became yet another location featured in a video from Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone). This one shows a number of humans behaving badly alongside wildlife. To make matters worse, the animal this time appeared to be a mama bear.

Curious tourists risked it all when they spotted a mother grizzly and her cubs. Instead of heeding warnings to return to their vehicles and a big yellow sign saying "Be aware," they got dangerously close to the furry family.

As one commenter on the video wondered rhetorically, "Why would you ever even think for a second this is going to be a good idea."

Despite the myths, grizzlies typically are shy and avoid conflict with people. However, the basic instinct of a mother bear to protect her cubs can become a dangerous encounter when people get too close. Bears also don't respond well to surprise or being approached when near a food source.

As another commenter stated, "She wouldn't have time to grab the handle of that door if that mom had enough." Despite their size, grizzlies can move quickly and much faster than humans — up to 35 miles per hour, per the National Wildlife Federation.

That's of course part of why, according to the United States National Park Service, Yellowstone requires visitors to stay 100 yards (300 feet) from bears. Shenandoah National Park advises maintaining at least a 200-foot distance. Unfortunately, some of the tourists at Jasper appeared to get much closer than that.

Ignoring official signs and general warnings about wildlife encounters can have life-and-death consequences for people and for animals. If that mother bear or any other animal were to attack tourists encroaching upon a wild space, euthanasia for the wildlife would have been a likely result.

Such poor human behavior can also negatively affect ecosystems. After all, a healthy, safe population of grizzlies maintains herbivore balance and spreads seeds from consumed fruit through feces. Bears can aerate forest soil through digging activity too.

As National Geographic previously reported, grizzlies continue to make a comeback, which could contribute to more contact with humans. The real issue, though, behind escalations of human-wildlife encounters is increased development and human activity near critical habitats. For example, as construction pushes further and further into green spaces, the footprint of bears' homes and hunting grounds shrinks, forcing the animals into human communities.

Certainly, increased unauthorized human activity in national parks can have a similar effect.

Knowing how to avoid making a bear defensive can prevent fatalities and protect the biodiversity vital to all life on planet Earth. Especially before visiting a park or other protected area, you'll want to learn about any relevant safety guidelines.

