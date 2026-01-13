Researchers issue warning after observing concerning change in ocean creatures' behavior: 'An overall decline'

Pacific salmon stocks are suffering because of climate shifts and warming oceans, according to a recent study.

What's happening?

Researchers found a correlation between rising ocean temperatures and the northward migration of Japanese chum salmon between 1998 to 2022. Higher temperatures reduce the availability of plankton, on which salmon feed.

The team suggested that reduced foraging opportunities has led to declines in the salmon population. This has the potential to harm commercial fishing stocks.

"Overwintering habitat patterns further captured an overall decline in the trailing edges of their distribution, accompanied by habitat shifts towards the central North Pacific," the authors wrote. "Periods of marine heatwaves further coincided with sizable habitat losses. Such habitat displacements potentially affect the Japanese chum salmon stocks, shown by substantial habitat reductions in the Okhotsk and central Bering seas."

Why is salmon important?

Japan is home to the largest chum salmon fishery in the world, according to the paper. It also noted the fish is a keystone species that affects nutrient and material transport as well as an "important prey item for many marine predators." This means declining populations impact food security, people's health, economies, and cultural practices.

Threats to the food supply could raise the cost of living. The migratory trend is also likely to crowd northern waters and stress local food supplies in unpredictable ways. Even fish farms may not be a reliable way of making up for dwindling salmon stock.

What's being done about salmon stock?

The largest driver of warming oceans is atmospheric pollution. Cutting emissions can slow ocean warming, stabilize salmon populations, and secure food supplies for the future.

Some of the best individual actions include adopting a plant-based diet, switching to an electric vehicle, upgrading to a heat pump, and adopting green energy sources.

The researchers included concrete recommendations, stating the situation requires "climate-adaptive measures such as the readjustment of fishing seasons and quotas according to the changing salmon stocks and habitat conditions, and the improvement of current hatcheries practices to manage and conserve salmon resources."

