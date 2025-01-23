Local resident outraged after discovering carnage left behind by recently built hut: 'I can't believe someone would do this'

A distraught resident of Auckland, New Zealand, shared their fury online after stumbling upon a literal and figurative hack job.

"To the person that cut down a whole bunch of native trees to build a stupid hut in Island Bay — screw you," the person wrote on Reddit, posting a few photos taken near the suburbs of Birkenhead and Beach Haven of a makeshift structure covered in a blue tarp and some loose branches.

Whoever constructed the hut splintered some trees and left some wooden planks, a saw, a shovel, and a rake lying on the ground.

"This was probably done in the last 24 hours as everything still looks fresh. … The saw looked brand new. It's relatively well executed, apart from the big felled totara," the user said, adding that they reported the incident to the local council and picked some of the litter nearby.

They collected cans and cigarette butts and left them in the hut, along with a note that asked the responsible party to remove pest plants next time instead of damaging "beautiful native trees and grasses."

A few people contested that OP shouldn't be so unforgiving, as it may have been some kids having fun or a person in desperate need of shelter.

One commenter didn't even see the issue of cutting down a non-endangered native species since "there's no shortage of trees."

It's a mindset that the OP took offense to and one that has undoubtedly led many others to chop down trees without understanding the full repercussions of their actions.

While felling a couple of small trees seems insignificant, trees play a crucial role in our collective effort to create a cleaner, cooler planet. They help remove planet-warming gasses from the atmosphere, provide breathable air, serve as a habitat for wildlife, and mitigate the urban heat island effect.

"But the people in the Facebook videos do it all the time!" one person wrote sarcastically, referencing the content creators who construct elaborate huts and structures in remote areas. "Not cool, whoever this was."

"Thanks for reporting it. I can't believe someone would do this," another user commented.

