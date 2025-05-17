Residents alarmed after unprecedented recent weather in Ireland: 'It's the second time we have ever had a summer's day in April'

Ireland recently experienced its warmest April day ever recorded and has continued to experience unseasonably warm weather into mid-May. On April 30, temperatures soared past a nearly 40-year-old record. This record-breaking heat and the shifting weather patterns have broader implications for our environment.

What's happened?

On April 30, the weather station in Athenry, County Galway, recorded a temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius (78.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The previous national April record was 25.8 C set in Glenties, County Donegal, on April 26, 1984.

As the Irish Independent reported, this wasn't an isolated incident. Sixteen weather stations also broke their temperature records on that same day.

Rebecca Cantwell, forecaster for Met Éireann, the country's meteorological service, explained the severity of the heat.

"Three stations recorded above 25 degrees, which we would consider a summer's day," Cantwell told the Independent. "It's the second time we have ever had a summer's day in April."

Why are the high temperatures in Ireland concerning?

It's important to distinguish between daily weather and long-term climate. A single hot day doesn't define a trend. However, more frequent heat waves and increasing temperatures align with warnings from scientists about the changing climate.

Namely, the planet is overheating from the burning of dirty energy sources. Extreme weather events, supercharged by rising temperatures, are becoming the new normal.

Unseasonable high temperatures can have significant impacts. Heat affects vulnerable populations without access to cooling, for example. It can disrupt agriculture, stress water supplies, and harm ecosystems.

Understanding these critical climate issues is key to addressing them.

What can be done to slow the rise in temperatures?

To combat rising global temperatures, we have to reduce planet-warming pollution. That means reducing the burning of dirty fuels: oil, gas, and coal. The primary solution is cleaner energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal power.

Many countries are investing in renewable energy infrastructure. They are also implementing policies to phase out polluting energy.

Individuals can reduce their own energy consumption as well. A good place to start is by supporting businesses committed to sustainability. Advocate for stronger climate action from leaders across the board.

Transitioning to electric vehicles, improving home insulation, and choosing energy-efficient appliances help too. Using solar panels with a battery system provides a threefold benefit to homeowners.

Solar power can make your home more resilient to extreme weather and grid outages and lower energy bills.

While the challenge is universal, collective action and innovative solutions offer a path toward a cooler, more stable future.

