Man faces severe penalties for intentionally destructive act on farmland: 'I don't know if he was upset or had other things going on in his life'

"He left here, and I haven't talked to him since."

A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after allegedly causing a diesel fuel leak on an Iowa farm. Local news sources, including the Des Moines Register, reported that authorities were alerted to a major fuel spill on private farmland in Dallas County on May 3.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the suspect — a 36-year-old former employee of the farming company — had accessed an above-ground diesel storage tank and intentionally dumped about 4,000 gallons of fuel onto the property.

The spill affected a nearby pond and was later detected miles away, with residents in Waukee reporting strong fuel odors near Little Walnut Creek.

Thanks to camera footage and witness testimony, investigators were able to identify and arrest the man, who now faces charges of theft, trespassing, and criminal mischief. According to local news outlet WHO 13, the cleanup cost will be over $100,000.

Fuel spills can be devastating to soil and waterways, often requiring costly cleanup efforts and posing long-term risks to ecosystems and human health. Petroleum contamination can seep into groundwater, threaten wildlife, and take years to correct.

While Iowa officials said there weren't any major noticeable effects on the local environment or wildlife, oil spills don't always end so fortunately. This incident is a reminder of the need for stronger protections against environmental harm, including holding polluters accountable.

"As of March 31st, I never heard from Aaron," said farm owner Joe Manning to KCCI Des Moines about the suspect. "He left here, and I haven't talked to him since. I don't know if he was upset or had other things going on in his life and wanted to retaliate with us or someone at Manning Ag."

"The Dallas County Emergency Management Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, with cooperation from the property owner, are working in conjunction with numerous local agencies on mitigating the diesel spill," said the sheriff's office.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.