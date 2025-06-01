Backyard farmer uses unexpected ally to tackle fast-spreading yard invaders: 'This is so cute'

"Destroying black mustard with my little descendants of dinosaurs."

A backyard farmer has found a creative and adorable solution to dealing with invasive weeds, and it's winning over viewers on TikTok.

The video, posted by creator Nova (@uglyf00l), shows a flock of enthusiastic chickens chowing down on a handful of freshly pulled weeds.

"I feed my chickens invasive weeds because it's land restoration, sustainability, and cost effective," the farmer explains as the chickens peck away.

The caption reads: "Destroying black mustard with my little descendants of dinosaurs." Commenters are loving the eco-friendly approach. "This is so cute," one person wrote. "Thank you for doing your part."

Invasive weeds can be a nightmare for gardeners and homeowners. They outcompete native species, ruin soil quality, and are notoriously hard to remove. Plus, they disrupt local ecosystems, which has a ripple effect on our local wildlife, water quality, and food chain.

But this farmer's method turns a landscaping headache into a win for sustainability. Chickens can eat a wide variety of plants, and even invasive weeds like kudzu, crabgrass, or purslane can double as free, nutrient-rich chicken feed. Plus, chickens are an excellent natural method of pest and disease control for your garden.

As an added bonus, what the chickens don't eat often breaks down in the coop, naturally composting into fertilizer that helps close the loop in a healthy backyard ecosystem.

It's a low-waste strategy that pays off big, especially for chicken farmers trying to save money on store-bought feed. Another cute and effective way to take care of invasive plants with animals is goatscaping, where backyard goats take care of the problem while snacking away.

While not everyone has chickens (or goats), homeowners can still cut back on weeds and create healthier yards by upgrading to a natural lawn. Native plants like clover and buffalo grass, and eco-friendly techniques like xeriscaping, all require less watering, mowing, and chemical treatment — saving homeowners time and money.

Even a partial lawn replacement can make a big difference. Native plants also support pollinators, which are critical for crop health and our food supply.

TikTok users in the comments were enthusiastic about the hack. "Chow down, bebes. They're doing their part," one said. Another jokingly added, "Do you even tell them that they're helping out?"

