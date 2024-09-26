Scientists sound the alarm after discovering destructive globe-trotting plant in US ecosystem: 'Could pose a considerable threat'

"We don't know whether Stipulacea provides similar ecological benefits as compared to our native species."

A species of seagrass that is native to the Red Sea, Persian Gulf, and Indian Ocean has made its way to the East Coast of the United States, where it is considered invasive, Phys.org reported. Scientists are warning that it could have devastating effects on Florida's ecosystem.

What's happening?

Halophila stipulacea, the invasive seagrass species, was spotted by a marina worker in Crandon Marina on Key Biscayne, Florida, and confirmed by testing done by marine scientists at Florida International University. The species was first seen in the Caribbean in the early 2000s and has been slowly spreading its way toward the United States ever since. Now, it has finally arrived.

Why is invasive seagrass concerning?

H. stipulacea has different properties from Florida's native seagrasses, which many species, including sea turtles, manatees, shrimp, stone crabs, scallops, and more, rely on for food and shelter.

"I think this species could pose a considerable threat," said Florida International University marine scientist Justin Campbell, who performed the tests to confirm the species. "There are several reports of it being able to outcompete native seagrasses in other areas across the Caribbean. It is plausible that this could also be true for seagrasses here in South Florida."

He added, "We don't know whether Stipulacea provides similar ecological benefits as compared to our native species."

What's being done about the invasive seagrass?

Given that it is not yet clear whether H. stipulacea will be able to outcompete native seagrass species, and, if it does, whether it will offer the same ecological benefits to native marine species, scientists like Campbell seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach so far. Campbell recommended expanding surveys and monitoring to keep an eye on the problem.

Another marine biologist, Colin Foord, posited that the invasive seagrass might not end up being as big a problem as some fear.

"Actually, I found that it's quite tasty to crabs. That suggests that it can provide a food source to some of our native species," he told Local10. "Just because it's non-native doesn't necessarily mean that it is going to destroy our native ecosystem."

