Eyewitness footage captures severe flooding in Indianapolis as roads disappear underwater

"Citizens Energy has declared it not enough of a problem to fix."

A stretch of Indianapolis looked more like a lake than a roadway after heavy rain on August 1, with eyewitness footage showing floodwater swallowing streets and intersections.

What happened?

On TikTok, local content creator Jodi (@jodiphoto) shared footage of severe flooding in Indianapolis, essentially cutting off a road for vehicles.

The reaction in the comments mixed shock with concern.

One commenter wrote, "Damn I didn't realize it got that bad over there."

Another local said, "I really don't know how that bridge is still even standing as much as it's been underwater."

Several comments pointed to damage beyond what the video showed.

One person said, "My apartment flooded so now me and my bsf are moving."

Another wrote, "I live by this intersection. Citizens Energy has declared it not enough of a problem to fix."

Why does it matter?

Flash flooding is one of the most dangerous forms of extreme weather because it can develop quickly, trap drivers, cut off neighborhoods, and damage homes before people have much time to react.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods, damaging homes, roads, bridges, and utilities while increasing risks to public health and community safety.

Floodwater can hide debris, sewage, sharp objects, and electrical hazards. When apartments, cars, and businesses are damaged, the financial toll can ripple through families and local economies for months.

Heavy downpours also raise questions about whether local infrastructure is keeping pace with stronger storms, especially in areas residents say are repeatedly hit by flooding.

What can I do?

The most immediate step during flooding is to stay out of the water whenever possible. Flooded roads can be deeper or faster-moving than they appear, and even a small amount of water can disable a vehicle or sweep it off course.

Neighborhood footage can provide real-time warnings, but it should be paired with official weather alerts, local emergency guidance, and road closure information.

If flooding reaches a home, documenting damage with photos and video can be important for insurance, landlords, or aid applications. Meanwhile, for communities, posts like this can draw attention to trouble spots.

When residents repeatedly report the same intersection or bridge flooding, that can build pressure for stormwater upgrades, drainage fixes, and better emergency planning.

In the meantime, people can protect themselves by avoiding flooded routes, moving valuables to higher ground when heavy rain is forecast, and checking on neighbors who may be especially vulnerable during severe weather.

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