Indiana alligator vanished for a month after cooler escape, and wildlife officers brought him home

A 20-year-old alligator that disappeared in Indiana after slipping out of a cooler has been safely reunited with his owner after spending a month on the loose, according to UPI.

What happened?

Mark Kolhorst runs Mark's Ark, a business in Auburn, Indiana, that brings educational animal presentations to schools and other venues. On June 5, after a wildlife show in DeKalb County, he was unloading his vehicle when Irwin, his captive alligator, got loose.

As UPI reported, Kolhorst said someone saw Irwin in a neighbor's pond two days before the search ended, but he was unable to catch him then. Staff with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources later captured the reptile on July 5 and brought him back home.

During the roughly monthlong disappearance, Kolhorst said he was especially worried about Irwin's safety after learning that a neighbor had reportedly threatened to shoot him.

Why does it matter?

Conflicts between people and wildlife often happen because of animal migration or habitat loss. But in this case, Irwin was wandering after escaping while being transported from an educational wildlife presentation.

Regardless, disruption to an animal's daily routine can create stress and alarm people nearby.

Residents may not know whether an escaped animal is a threat, sick, or acting defensively. That uncertainty can lead to harmful reactions like the threat Kolhorst reported.

Wildlife experts have stated that many animal conflicts are tied to human behavior, including transport, habitat disruption, and close contact. The BBC has previously explored how encounters often become more dangerous when people place animals in stressful situations or misunderstand their behavior.

What's being done?

Wildlife officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources ended the immediate situation by safely locating and capturing Irwin.

According to Kolhorst, Irwin wasn't a public threat. He's used to being around people and typically eats small mice. And fortunately, the alligator is now settling in at home again.

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