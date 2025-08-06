Experts issue dire warning as escalating crisis puts millions at risk — here's what you need to know

There is growing mistrust between the neighboring nations, and power plays are underway to gain control over dwindling resources.

Conflicts between India and Pakistan are threatening millions of people's access to water resources.

Fighting between the two nations is impacting water agreements, while climate-fueled weather events are further complicating the issue, the Columbia Climate School reported.

What's happening?

In April, India suspended its Indus Waters Treaty obligations with Pakistan following a deadly attack. This water-sharing agreement ensures that both nations can use water from a river they share.

Meanwhile, the Indus River is changing dramatically because of abnormal glacier melting and other extreme weather events. Over 200 million people depend upon this river as their primary water source.

Almost all the river's water is used for farming. Agriculture is a crucial industry in Pakistan, employing about half the workforce and making up a quarter of the country's gross domestic product.

Upmanu Lall, director of the Water Institute at the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University, said, "For Pakistan, there is a reliance on Indus River waters through a treaty India has said it will no longer stand by, and on regional groundwater, which is in turn recharged to a great extent by the river waters and by floods in the monsoon season," per the Columbia Climate School.

Why is water sharing important?

The ongoing rivalry between India and Pakistan extends beyond the direct killings to restricted water access. There is growing mistrust between the neighboring nations, and power plays are underway to gain control over dwindling resources.

These political moves are especially challenging in times when the planet's climate disaster worsens with each passing season.

Water demand is increasing with population growth, yet water scarcity is increasingly common amid shifting climate patterns. There have also been instances of water theft in dense population centers, highlighting a lack of government control over water resource management and intensifying violence and instability.

In Pakistan, there are inadequate water storage facilities. Large quantities of water often go to waste despite the great need for it.

This is just one of many examples of how our changing climate is impacting billions of people worldwide.

Water-related challenges are a global concern because we all share the same water on this planet. These challenges involve a lack of access to not only clean drinking water but also healthy food, as water security issues are directly tied to food production.

What's being done to support water security?

Water resource experts encourage nations to strengthen their resilience to water insecurity in these times with unpredictable weather patterns and rising temperatures. At every level — individual, city, state, national, and global — we must effectively manage our planet's remaining water resources and address illegal use and withholding.

Maintaining water-sharing agreements is crucial to preserving people's food and water supplies while stabilizing regions peacefully.

In your own life, you can take steps to conserve water by changing daily habits. Wasting less water can involve capturing rainwater, using eco-friendly appliances, and incorporating sustainable landscaping strategies.

Joining the clean energy transition is another way to lessen your overall environmental impact. For example, installing solar panels with backup battery storage makes your home more resilient to extreme storms without contributing to pollution.

Meanwhile, learning about critical climate issues such as water security issues happening near and far is an integral part of being an informed and responsible world citizen so that you are prepared to take action when necessary.

