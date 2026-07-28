Illinois fawn nearly drowns in Fox River, then gets named for the firefighter who saved it

The first attempts were unsuccessful, but eventually the trio was able to safely capture the deer.

A young deer in Illinois found itself in a stressful situation after surfacing from a drainage pipe in the Fox River and struggling to stay afloat.

Luckily, thanks to nearby residents and city staff, the deer was reported to the local fire department. Using its boat and a net, the crew was able to save the deer — even after multiple failed attempts.

What happened?

The Aurora Fire Department in Aurora, Illinois, responded to a call that a fawn was stuck near Downer Place bridge on July 8, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Animal Care and Control had received the initial call and then requested assistance from the fire department. Fire privates Riley Coomes and Jonas Cebulski joined animal control officer Quentin Johnson on the department's rescue boat to reach the deer.

The first attempts were unsuccessful, but eventually the trio was able to safely capture the deer with a net and bring it to the Kane Area Rehabilitation and Education for Wildlife Center in St. Charles. The staff there decided to name him Jonas, after Cebulski.

Following an initial evaluation, the center said the young deer was recovering well and had been released back into the general deer population later that day.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife can end up in danger in developed areas, especially near stormwater systems, bridges, roads, and riverbanks built for human use rather than animal movement.

A young fawn is especially vulnerable. Even a short time in moving water can lead to exhaustion, stress, or injury, and without quick intervention, an animal in that situation may not survive long enough to get back to shore.

The rescue also shows how public safety crews often play an important role beyond fires and medical emergencies. Coordinated responses among firefighters, animal control officers, and wildlife rehabilitation groups can make the difference between a close call and a fatal outcome.

Wildlife in trouble should be handled by local animal control, a wildlife rehabilitator, or emergency responders.

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