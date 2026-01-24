  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities make shocking discovery after inspecting suspicious shipment at airport — here's what they found

It's a crime with many harmful impacts.

by Brianne Nemiroff
National Parks staff in Singapore seized materials suspected of being linked to the illegal wildlife trade at Changi Airport.

Photo Credit: iStock

Singapore's Changi Airport transported an all-time high of 70 million passengers last year, according to the Economic Times. With more foot traffic may come more attempts from the illegal wildlife trade, like one suspected attempt in November.

What's happening?

The National Parks Board was called in to evaluate materials suspected of being linked to the illegal wildlife trade at Changi Airport on Nov. 11, according to Singapore-based media outlet Mothership. The materials included 35.7 kilograms of rhinoceros horns and 150kg of other animal parts. The seizure appears to be one of the largest of rhino horns in the country's history.

With the shipments originating from South Africa, National Parks arranged the return of the materials to the source country, where authorities tracked the materials back to a facility in Johannesburg. There, they found an additional 55.4kg of rhino horns and 26.2kg of lion and tiger bones, according to a press release.

Why is the illegal wildlife trade concerning?

Species that are rare, pretty to look at, or prized for their meat, fur, or cultural properties are coveted and often hunted regardless of their endangered status.

When individual species are killed or otherwise removed from their natural habitat, it can drastically change an ecosystem or even cause a species to go extinct. If an ecosystem loses a major player in its food chain, other species may struggle to survive, setting off an unfortunate chain reaction.

Similar chain reactions can be caused by the introduction of exotic animals into new ecosystems.

What's being done about the illegal wildlife trade?

A global operation targeting the illegal wildlife trade seized nearly 30,000 live animals in 2025, demonstrating the scale of the issue — and pointing to the power of collective efforts to rescue vulnerable species.

The discoveries in Singapore and South Africa are believed to be part of a broader transnational network that a multi-agency investigation is set to pursue.

