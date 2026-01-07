  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities charge men over $50,000 after catching them at illegal site: 'Will ... prosecute [people] who turn a blind eye'

"We will continue to press for the strongest possible penalties."

by Simon Sage
The discovery of an illegal garbage dumping site in the U.K. has led to stiff fines for those responsible.

The discovery of an illegal garbage dumping site in the U.K. has led to stiff fines for those responsible.

According to The Argus, the site was discovered in 2022 in Chichester, England. It was being operated without a permit by Charles Willard for his companies, Hello Skips and Eko Hire. 

The land was being leased by Callan Wood, who owned another company, CW Bikes. The site contained over 200 tons of trash, including construction debris, soil, glass, household waste, carpets, plastic pipework, and soiled mattresses.

Despite a warning, the site was found to still be in operation in 2023. At the same time, Willard was found to be shirking vehicle safety standards, according to Commercial Motor. 

Improper garbage disposal can introduce a wide range of threats to the area. Wildlife routinely gets caught up in waste, often with lethal consequences. Without proper treatment, harsh chemicals can leach into the soil and affect water supplies

On an individual basis, it's important to know your recycling options, especially to ensure items are going through accredited processing channels. 

Better still, finding a second life for gently loved items can stop them from going to the dump at all. You can even make a few bucks selling stuff on secondhand marketplaces. 

Luckily, strong enforcement and penalties can ensure companies handle waste as responsibly as possible. The two Chichester men and their companies were fined £44,000 (over $58,000) for operating an illegal waste site. Authorities were firm in their commitment to environmental protection. 

"Illegal waste processing sites pose a threat to the environment and undermine legitimate waste businesses, and we will continue to press for the strongest possible penalties," said a spokesperson from the U.K.'s Environment Agency. 

"The Environment Agency will also prosecute landowners who turn a blind eye to illegal waste sites on their land."

