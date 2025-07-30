Man faces severe penalties after authorities find concerning substance soaking into soil: 'A significant amount'

Police are working to identify and apprehend another person they believe assisted with the crime.

Oil dumping in Central Texas has put local drinking water at risk, as a man allegedly tossed gallons of used motor oil along a rural roadside, KWTX reported.

Law enforcement picked up Blane Travis Featherston, a 21-year-old Gatesville resident, on June 17. He was charged with breaking a law about unauthorized waste disposal under the Texas Water Code.

The mess was reported June 12, when the Coryell County Sheriff's Office was notified about the accumulation of trash. When officers arrived, they found oil-soaked ground along with gas containers, wood, plastic items, and other debris.

Oil tossed on open ground doesn't just stay put. It can spread through soil and contaminate drinking water. The liquid can slowly work its way downward, eventually flowing into streams or mixing with underground water that feeds wells and springs.

"A significant amount of used oil had leaked onto the ground and will 'pollute local water courses and water supplies,'" KWTX reported, citing the sheriff's office.

This type of careless behavior hurts everyone who shares local water resources. If the Featherston is found guilty, he could end up behind bars for as long as five years, per KWTX. He might also have to pay up to $100,000. Police are working to identify and apprehend another person they believe assisted with the dumping.

To prevent similar problems, never pour oil down drains or onto the ground. Drive your used oil to an auto parts shop that collects old fluids. Car service centers often accept old oil, usually without a fee.

Ask your city council members about the possibility of allocating more funds for environmental law enforcement and waste collection programs. More places to legally dispose of trash means less damage to shared water supplies.

