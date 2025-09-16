Man faces severe penalties for repeated destructive acts: 'It is a criminal prosecution'

The man didn't even bother to show up for any of the hearings.

An Australian man is racking up fines for repeat offenses of illegal tree lopping.

The Cairns Post reported that Levi Timothy Daniel Kinsman has been found guilty of chopping down a regulated native gum tree for the third time this year.

Facing thousands of dollars in fines and reimbursements for legal fees, the man didn't even bother to show up for any of the hearings, nor did he provide the requested documents or answer any of the questions raised by the Salisbury Council, who pressed charges against Kinsman.

"I am satisfied, as a consequence of that, that any injustice to him is a result of his failure to attend," said Senior Judge Michael Durrant, per Cairns Post. The judge said his sentencing was based on the illegal tree felling for profit.

Salisbury Council demanded that the tree chopper's clients replace the trees and be put in charge of nurturing and maintaining the trees, but Judge Durrant said that type of order "was not possible."

"Given that those registered proprietors are not parties to this proceeding and it is a criminal prosecution … this court does not have power to make such an order against them in this action," the judge said, per the article.

Tree conservation — especially in protected areas — is crucial to preventing deforestation and protecting ecosystems, which in turn support human food supplies and industries. Gum trees in Australia play vital ecological roles by providing essential habitats and food for native wildlife as well as aiding in water regulation and soil stability. For similar reasons, a man in Wales was fined for illegally removing 20 acres of trees.

Holding those who actively damage our planet for profit accountable for their actions sets an example and helps to keep our environment safe. Voting for candidates who share your enthusiasm for the planet is a great way to make sure authorities not only have protective laws, policies, and regulations in place, but that they are enforced carefully. Prioritizing our environment is prioritizing our future.

