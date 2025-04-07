Man faces massive penalties after sharing shocking video on social media: 'It's important you know what you can and can't do'

He is due in court this month.

A man who allegedly filmed dogs hunting wildlife and shared the footage on TikTok is due in an English court this month.

He was charged with three counts of using dogs to hunt wild mammals and failing to protect his dog from pain, suffering, or injury, the Bucks Free Press reported.

The Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce investigated the crimes after receiving a complaint.

"The Taskforce is committed to bringing rural crime offenders to justice," it said in a statement.

It also asked residents to share information about illegal hunters and their activities "via online, 101 or crimewatchers."

Local laws prohibit the hunting of certain animals and, depending on the circumstances, the use of dogs to hunt, although the activity itself is legal. There are restrictions on when and where people can hunt as well as the types of weapons and traps they can use.

Hunting with dogs is allowed only on your own property or with permission from the landowner. A police constable must also grant authorization in some cases, and barring a rare exemption, dogs cannot be used to hunt badgers, foxes, minks, otters, rabbits, or rats.

Such regulations help protect wild animals, ecosystems, and the environment, which are carefully balanced. Even apex predators help ensure Earth's natural biodiversity. For example, the reintroduction of gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park in the western United States has helped control elk and boost certain plants.

A similar project is being considered to keep red deer in check, allow saplings to grow, and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in Scotland.

In southeast England, protected creatures include beavers, dolphins, whales, and wild cats.

"It's not just an offence to hunt illegally. You are also breaking the law if you assist in an illegal hunt," the Thames Valley Police say. "This could include allowing hunters to use your land or providing them with dogs."

"Knowing when hunting is illegal can be challenging. Different animals and birds have different laws to protect them. If you're planning to go hunting, it's important you know what you can and can't do," they add.

