Authorities seize massive quantities of valuable contraband: 'Relentless crackdown'

Red sanders have a high market value, which is why they're one of the most heavily trafficked protected woods in the world. According to India's Ministry of Finance, the wood from red sanders is banned from export under national trade rules and international conservation agreements, as Organiser reported. Even so, officials say smuggling continues.

According to a news release, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 15 metric tons of red sanders wood in Chennai from Dec. 9-12. Per the agency, the wood was stored in multiple warehouses and was being prepared to be transported to Delhi for illegal export. Officials said 169 logs of Grade A red sanders, weighing 5.6 metric tons, were wrapped in white plastic and labeled "household articles" to avoid detection. According to the release, four people were arrested, including one of the alleged main organizers of the operation, two logistics workers, and a supply-side intermediary.

The Ministry of Finance said the remaining 9.6 metric tons were found in the form of logs, roots, and furniture at two other locations. All materials were seized under the Customs Act 1962, and the Ministry added that the investigation was ongoing.

Red sanders, also known as Pterocarpus santalinus, is listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and Schedule IV of India's Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Despite that, it is traded frequently. Plus, wildlife traffickers often operate through the same networks used for other illegal environmental trade. An example is the organized HFC trade in Europe, where criminal groups rely on forged documents, cross-border transport routes, and warehouse storage to move restricted gases for profit. Weak enforcement and high financial incentives allow environmental crimes to continue.

Plant trafficking is also not limited to wood products. Rare plants, in South Africa, for example, are often stripped from protected land and sold internationally in an act called succulent poaching. All in all, the illegal plant trade harms ecosystems and threatens species survival.

"The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence remains committed to continuing its relentless crackdown against those attempting to compromise the economic frontiers of India and endangering the country's rich biodiversity," the Ministry of Finance said in its statement.

Enforcement alone is not enough; public support is necessary. Getting involved in local environmental efforts and talking with friends and family about climate issues can bolster industries that rely on sustainable practices.

