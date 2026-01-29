Authorities seize over 40 vehicles after uncovering massive criminal operation: 'No violator should expect any leniency'

"The police will continue to strike hard and consistently."

Law enforcement in the Sirmaur district of northern India took firm action against an illegal mining operation, seizing 41 heavy-duty dump trucks and tractors used to transport mined minerals without required permits.

As The Tribune reported, the crackdown occurred in mid-December in Himachal Pradesh. Authorities impounded the vehicles, issued tickets for violations of the Mining Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, and forwarded the case to the courts for further processing.

The newspaper reported that state governments and police forces have intensified efforts to curb illegal mining despite persistent challenges, increasing overall surveillance and conducting surprise checks.

Superintendent of police Nischint Singh Negi led the operation, which was ordered by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

Eight police departments assisted in intercepting the vehicles and disrupting the mining activities, making unannounced visits to potentially catch the criminals off guard.

Officials said the seized vehicles — and the entire operation — posed risks to public safety and the environment.

This is hardly the first time Indian police have had to crack down on illegal mining. Similar operations were conducted in other territories, including Jammu, Kashmir, and Jaipur, where police seized hundreds of vehicles and issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

Corruption in India's mining sector is out of control, according to Human Rights Watch, with more than 80,000 mining crimes occurring in 2010 alone.

High global demand for iron ore and sand mining, weak government oversight, operators regularly bribing politicians and officials, and a lack of enforcement allow operations to flourish.

The consequences are billions of dollars in lost revenue, extensive environmental damage, lost livelihoods, widespread violence, and health impacts.

While the government and authorities have taken steps to address the issue — including amending mining laws to increase penalties, deploying satellite-based monitoring systems to detect illegal activities, and establishing task forces for improved surveillance — the sheer scale of operations makes it challenging to track and stop. But the crackdowns indicate progress.

"Illegal mining is an assault on both nature and community safety," Negi told the Tribune. "The police will continue to strike hard and consistently, no violator should expect any leniency."

"Action against illegal mining and transportation will continue with zero tolerance, and any lapse at the field level will not be accepted," a senior government official told The Times of India.

