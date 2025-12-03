Police conclude two-year investigation into suspicious hunting group, charge them over $48,000

A routine traffic stop in Southern Idaho in October 2023 led to one of the largest wildlife crime investigations in the state in recent history.

Idaho Fish and Game reported that after a two-year investigation, 17 of the alleged 19 participants in an illegal hunting ring have been brought to justice. In all, 35 animals were illegally slain by the group, most were mule deer, but there was also a bull moose, a swan, and a bobcat taken since 2016.

The crimes occurred in Game Management Unit 54 in Twin Falls County. For legitimate hunters, gaining a license for a mature buck is highly sought after, as only 300 tags are permitted each year.

The poachers indicted chose to circumvent the legal route and compounded their offense by discarding the meat from the kills. Wasting game meat is an offense that carries civil penalties and can lead to jail time. Seven of the worst offenders received prison sentences, hunting bans, and the remaining 10 were handed probation and fines totaling $48,631.

The story serves as a strong reminder of how important adequate enforcement of conservation laws is. Clint Rogers, Idaho Fish and Game regional conservation officer, said: "This outcome reinforces our commitment to holding violators accountable and protecting Idaho's wildlife heritage."

When done ethically and responsibly, hunting can help control animal populations, preventing overpopulation and overgrazing. The revenue from licenses is an important source of funding for the agencies that manage and protect habitats.

However, the actions of irresponsible individuals undermine those efforts. Unfortunately, it's all too common for selfish individuals to ruin others' enjoyment of the outdoors, and illegal hunting is highly disruptive to wildlife management.

In a social media post about the story by hunting channel Venatic Media, viewers expressed their disgust at the nature of the crime.

One thought the sentence was too lenient: "How do these guys not get legit prison time. Not saying 20 years but like 2-5."

Another was sickened by the waste: "I wish the punishment was greater. Meat should always be #1 priority for hunters."

