Anglers get hit with heavy consequences for attempting to cheat the system: 'We hope the penalties ... will act as a deterrent'

Four anglers are paying the price after the U.K. Environment Agency ruled they flouted laws that protect fish as a food source.

The Nottingham Post reported the agency slapped the quartet with hundreds of pounds of combined fines after it participated in illegal fishing activities in Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire.

Stuart Gotheridge received the largest fine after fishing without a license, with the agency ordering him to pay £443 ($559). All in all, the anglers' combined fines, costs, and victim surcharges added up to nearly £1,500 ($1,893).

The Environment Agency explained in a statement published by multiple outlets, including the Post, that illegal fishing depletes the region's fish stocks, threatening the future of recreational and commercial angling.

That's because unsustainable fishing can damage the balance of marine ecosystems — already under stress as rising global temperatures change the hunting and feeding habits of underwater creatures. The impacts can be far-reaching, contributing to food insecurity and billions of dollars in lost economic value (per the World Bank) as biodiversity wanes.

"We hope the penalties these illegal anglers have received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws we have in place across England," the agency said. "… We inspect rod licences 24/7, 7 days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute."

According to the West Bridgford Wire, anglers 13 years or older require licenses to fish in rivers, canals, or stillwater.

Junior permits are free and available to anyone no more than 16 years old. After that, a one-day license costs £7.10 (a little under $9), and yearly permits go for £35.80 (a little over $41), with discounts available for seniors and people with disabilities. The proceeds support both the anglers and the local environment in the long term.

"Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal anglers," the Environment Agency said in its statement.

