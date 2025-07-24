Authorities finally bring elderly man with powerful connections to justice after 20 years — here are the details

No crime goes unnoticed forever — not even when committed by someone with powerful connections.

In Chiang Mai, Thai officials arrested 70-year-old Aree Naksuk after 20 years of Naksuk getting away with illegal excavation and environmental damage.

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division apprehended Naksuk in the San Kamphaeng district, The Thaiger reported. He now faces charges for illegal soil excavation, unlicensed factory operations, and actions that endangered public health.

This isn't his first run-in with the law. Over the years, residents have filed multiple complaints about his operations, pointing to environmental damage, daily disruptions, and reported accidents. They've raised concerns about noise, dust pollution, and damaged roads.

Still, officials allegedly dismissed these reports due to Naksuk's ties to influential figures. While they issued fines during four previous apprehensions, he kept violating regulations. This time, though, the community's persistent reporting led to results.

At the excavation site, officials seized heavy machinery, including dump trucks and excavators. The operation was located in a designated green zone, clearly violating Chiang Mai's city planning regulations on areas that are off-limits for digging.

Investigators also uncovered employee lists, transport logs, and surveillance footage that supported the case. Two workers, who are undocumented immigrants from Myanmar, have also confessed to the authorities about participating in the illegal work.

Environmental violations like this don't just damage landscapes — they disrupt ecosystems and put communities at risk. And while administrative fines can help discourage violations, lasting change often comes from civic engagement. Public support for protections against destructive practices such as illegal excavation, fish kill, or waste disposal helps prevent similar abuses and further damage.

Meanwhile, residents can continue to take action by reporting violations and supporting pro-planet candidates and eco-friendly policies.

Individuals can also minimize plastic use, choose environmentally friendly brands, and spark discussions about environmental issues. These small efforts collectively contribute to a future where natural resources and community well-being are better protected.

