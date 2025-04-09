Officials sound alarm after disturbing discovery made in crevice of rockface: 'It's become a bigger and bigger problem'

Illegal dumping hurts the environment and the taxpayers who have to pay to clean it up.

According to Cowboy State Daily, four drums of jet fuel were discovered inside the crevice of a rockface near Jeffrey City, Wyoming, with an estimated clean-up cost of over $35,000.

"Luckily, the drums were not leaking," Kellen Waldo told the local outlet in March. It's unknown who left the fuel there and for how long.

Waldo serves as Abandoned Mine Land/Hazmat Program Lead for the state's Bureau of Land Management. A February press release from the Wyoming BLM requested the public's help in curbing the "widespread issue" of illegal dumping in the area.

The costs of unauthorized and unsafe disposal of waste are also widely felt.

Depending on the particulars of the case, the act could come with fines, community service, or jail time for the perpetrators. And, according to the Wyoming BLM, the price tag for remediation of even a small site could start at around $5,000. A large site could cost as much as $150,000 to clean up.

Then there are the long-term environmental costs should contamination play a factor and damage local ecosystems. And, as Waldo has noted, efforts to address littering and pollution can also "divert funds from other critical public land management priorities."

But why is the problem growing across the state right now?

"Whether it's laziness or the fact that people don't want to pay [landfill] fees, it's become a bigger and bigger problem as we have fewer and fewer landfills," Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Cody Beers told the Cowboy State Daily.

Sadly, illegal dumping is an issue all across the United States. Everything from discarded rubber tires to metal scraps and mattresses to paint has been found littering our land and water systems.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, about 1.5 million tons of trash are dumped illegally in the U.S. annually. And if the dumped materials are toxic in any way, they could contaminate the soil, water, or air, leading to a loss of biodiversity and potentially posing serious risks to public health — possibly for generations.

Residents should consult local regulations to learn about how to dispose of waste legally. And those who want to take a stand against littering can volunteer with a safely organized community clean-up.

When done properly, clean-ups can help to ensure that trash doesn't leach into the soil or get trapped in our waterways. Trash clogging storm drains can lead to flooded homes and buildings, and stagnant water can be a breeding ground for bacteria and pests.

Waldo noted in the release earlier this year: "Public lands belong to all of us. By disposing of waste responsibly and reporting illegal activities, we can preserve the beauty and integrity of Wyoming's public lands for future generations."

