Authorities catch group in act committing serious felony: 'Severe'

Three people have been charged for illegal dumping of industrial and domestic waste in the Moshi area of Pune, India, on Aug. 6, 2025. The Hindustan Times reported that police have identified one of the accused as Pankaj Jadav, a resident of Moshi; the other two accused have yet to be identified.

The group was caught dumping untreated hazardous waste and mixed waste along a 90-meter-wide road and in other areas of Moshi, creating a public health and environmental hazard. The featured photo shows a large mass of mixed garbage alongside the edge of a vast waterway.

Yogesh Sopan Alhat, a deputy engineer with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), filed the complaint, and there were also many complaints from both elected representatives and locals. The accused are facing felony charges.

"Despite continuous public awareness, private vehicles are seen unloading hazardous waste, causing severe environmental pollution," Alhat told the Times.

Untreated waste is incredibly dangerous to both humans and the environment, as it can contain heavy metals, toxins, plastic waste, and pathogens that can pollute waterways and the atmosphere. This kind of waste can kill both wildlife and humans, and it can eventually degrade the quality of the water and soil in natural spaces.

Those who pursue illegal dumping do not care about the consequences of their actions, especially those who repeatedly go out of their way to dump outside of their area to make it someone else's problem.





Illegal dumping laws vary by region and can include everything from dumping appliances and furniture on a commercial street to disposing of hazardous chemicals in a waterway. Before you dump your extra paint cans and used mattress on your street corner for trash pickup, check your local bylaws. If you see anyone dumping hazardous waste or continuously dumping items in a dangerous area, call your local authorities.

