Authorities catch man red-handed committing crime on public road: 'Traced the source'

A man is facing trial for illegally dumping refuse in Lagos, Nigeria.

Officials from the Lagos Waste Management Authority caught Imeh Bassey in the act and promptly arrested him, per PUNCH.

"Discreet investigation after his arrest traced the source of the waste down to the banana section of Ketu fruit market," an unnamed LAWMA official told Punch.

Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources spokesperson Kunle Adesina said in a statement that this was a crime. Bassey was violating environmental laws that prioritize creating a clean and safe city.

Lagos isn't the only place to criminalize waste dumping and littering. Australia and the United Kingdom have regulations in place as well as the United States. These laws are meant to encourage people to throw out their waste properly.

Littering is a worldwide problem. The World's Children's Prize Foundation says people around the globe litter about 4.5 trillion cigarette butts a year. Even though these objects are small, they take a while to break down, and they damage ecosystems.

Eight million tons of plastic also get into our oceans via littering, and this all costs money to clean up.

It can be frustrating to learn about people who throw out their garbage improperly. One of the best things you can do, however, is advocate for legislation that encourages clean, safe environments. Participating in local politics and having conversations with people in your neighborhood can work wonders to make a cleaner world.

No act is too small, either. Recycling a plastic water bottle means one fewer piece of plastic in our ecosystems, while choosing a reusable option eliminates many more and can even save you hundreds of dollars a year. If you go for a walk in a national park, the planet will thank you if you leave only footsteps.

