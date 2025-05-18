Two men face felony charges after authorities uncover dangerous crime at demolition site: 'Pretty horrific'

Two New Jersey men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal dumping at a demolition site in New Windsor, New York. After a yearlong investigation, the men were apprehended on charges of dumping truckloads of contaminated soil at the former Destinta movie theater lot.

Thirty truckloads of dirt containing hazardous substances, including asbestos, were piled high on the grounds.

Town Supervisor Steve Bedetti told Mid Hudson News, "It led to a pretty horrific contamination pile they had going on there with a number of compounds in the dirt."

By its very nature, demolition tends to be a wasteful endeavor, with less than a third of the waste produced being recovered and reused. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, 70% to 80% of construction and demolition waste is discarded. This is especially frustrating because the materials could be separated and used for gravel, roads, and flooring.

A 2018 Environmental Protection Agency fact sheet reported that the United States produced over 600 million tons of C&D waste, twice as much as municipal solid waste, with demolition responsible for 90% of that figure. Much of the waste was immediately sent to landfills, which have enormously detrimental environmental impacts, including releasing harmful gases and destroying habitats.

The two men face felony charges for their alleged involvement in the scandal. Gary DiGiovanni was charged with offering a false instrument for filing and falsifying business records and is awaiting extradition to New York. Dean Buncombe was charged with offering a false instrument for filing. Other charges are pending.

New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri hailed the work of the agencies involved in the lengthy investigation and affirmed his department's commitment to acting in the public's interest. "We take environmental crimes very seriously," he said, per Mid Hudson News.

