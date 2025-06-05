Man faces severe penalties for dangerous crime on public roadway: 'We need to send a message'

"It will take everyone pitching in to help."

An Alabama resident was charged with criminal littering after being caught illegally dumping trash in a neighborhood in northeastern Birmingham, per ABC 3340.

A resident captured footage of Richard Selman, 69, of Leeds, Alabama, discarding debris on a roadway in South Eastlake and reported the crime to the authorities. Under state law, criminal littering is a class B misdemeanor that carries a fine of $500 for the first offense but also includes further penalties depending on the material dumped. Further offenses carry higher fines and mandated community service.

As the Environmental Protection Agency reports, illegal dumping is a widespread problem that poses health and safety hazards for locals and negatively impacts quality of life and property values. It's an inherently anti-social crime that harms the ecosystem and people. Illegally discarded debris can contaminate the soil and local water sources and attract vermin. Litter isn't just an eyesore; it can also devastate local wildlife that ingest toxic substances and spread disease.

The city of Birmingham has taken steps to address the issue with its D.U.M.M.Y (Dumping Ugly Mess in My Yard) campaign. The initiative seeks to change anti-social behavior and empower residents to help keep Birmingham free of illegally discarded waste.

The project also offers information for residents seeking to discard waste responsibly. It emphasizes the importance of collective action, stating: "It will take everyone pitching in to help keep our city clean and prosecute those who don't."

In this case, it was thanks to a civic-minded resident that Selman was ultimately brought to justice. The story shows that properly enforced legislation and taking local action can go a long way to protecting the environment.

Birmingham police chief Michael Pickett told WBRC News his department takes such offenses seriously.

"We need to send a message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated in the city limits of Birmingham," he said. "We are not a dumping ground for anyone. Whether they are a resident in our city or someone coming in simply to dump in our city."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.