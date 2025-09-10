Authorities crack down after getting tips from public on worsening crime trend: 'Think twice before violating the law'

Authorities have cracked down on illegal construction waste dumping in Thailand with significant fines after following several leads from locals.

The Pattaya Mail reported that rapid response officials have been able to track down culprits with the help of community intel on Mayor Beer Pattaya's Facebook page and a hotline for reporting illegal activity involving littering or dumping on public property. Additional street cameras have also assisted in identifying offenders.

While the follow-through and repercussions have been a huge step towards progress, locals are calling for harsher punishments and an increase in dedicated waste disposal sites so that "offenders think twice before violating the law," per the Pattaya Mail article.

The hope is that other provinces will follow suit and undertake the task of spreading environmental awareness within their communities and among their residents. Making an example out of others' bad behavior is a strong way to inform and educate while maintaining a safe and healthy environment.

The construction waste in Thailand is a small microcosm of what's being done by major corporations across the globe. Indonesia is facing challenges from illegal mining, as well as palm oil companies polluting its rainforests. The state of Washington assessed over $400,000 in fines to several companies that were not meeting the minimum recycled plastic requirements in their products. Diamond Eye Manufacturing settled a lawsuit with the EPA after being caught selling illegal parts that interfere with emission control systems. The list goes on.

Laws and regulations need to be put in place and upheld to keep these companies and corporate giants from profiting at the expense of our planet. Voting for candidates who share your love for the planet is a great way to instill change in your community. It's also important to support green organizations with your purchasing power. Be aware of greenwashing and research to ensure that companies are as sustainable as they claim to be before doing business with them. The more you know, the easier it is to make decisions you feel good about.

