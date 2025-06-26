Investigators make shocking discovery after probe into dozens of markets in US state: 'Our findings are alarming'

The laws around the products are complex.

An undercover investigation into the sale of illicit animal products across Pennsylvania has turned up some shocking results.

What's happening?

Humane World for Animals investigated dozens of sites across 27 counties in Pennsylvania from January to March 2025. It found 383 items containing ivory and a host of other questionable products, including a stuffed giraffe's head.

"Our findings are alarming," Whitney Teamus, the senior director of investigations for the organization, said. "The number of ivory items exceeds what we've seen in our previous investigations."

Whitney also noted the vendors mislabeled ivory products as bone and could not provide the appropriate permits for ivory products when challenged. As the organization points out, the laws around ivory products are complex.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states that the commercial import and export of ivory is prohibited, but possession and non-commercial use are allowed. There is some leeway for antique items made before 1976, and state laws vary. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are currently working to update and clarify existing laws on the sale of products made from endangered species.

Why is the trade in illegal animal products such a concern?

A worldwide ban on ivory sales was imposed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in 1989. The ban was implemented after the worldwide elephant population had halved in the 1970s and 1980s. While this treaty helped slow that alarming decline, patchy enforcement has undermined these efforts.

Poaching is a huge problem worldwide. The World Wildlife Fund states a precise figure is difficult to come by, but illicit trade in animal products runs into the "billions of dollars." Whether it's for trinkets or traditional medicines, critically endangered species are killed in droves every year to meet demand.

What's being done to stop illegal trade?

The Humane League for Animals investigation highlights the inadequacy of enforcement and underscores the importance of raising awareness about climate issues. The actions of local lawmakers to update existing laws are a good start, but they can only work if everyone does their part. It also highlights the importance of making ethical choices about where we spend our money.

As Gabe Wigtil, wildlife trafficking program director for Humane World for Animals, succinctly put it, "A trinket is not worth extinction."

