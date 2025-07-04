Major US highway set for extended closure after devastating mudslides: 'It's not how many times you get knocked down'

This was an unfortunate blow for many locals who may still be recovering from last year's hurricane damage.

Flooding and mudslides in late June 2025 led to the prolonged closure of I-40 along the border between Tennessee and North Carolina.

The area affected by flash flooding and mudslides was also damaged by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, according to Fox Weather.

What's happening?

Damage from the sudden, torrential rainfall and subsequent mudslides is requiring extensive cleanup.

In an X post on June 19, 2025, the Tennessee Department of Transportation stated that the damage was not as extensive as that caused by Hurricane Helene, but it expected the highway to remain closed for at least two weeks.

By June 27, the Knoxville News Sentinel had reported that I-40 was open again across the state line; however, travel on the road was still limited as crews continued to work on repairs.

Multiple detour routes were available while I-40 was closed. Fox Weather reported that full restoration of the area might not be finished for years.

At a media briefing cited by Fox Weather, Tennessee State Senator Steve Southerland encouraged residents, saying, "It's not how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you get back up."

Why is sudden rainfall important?

Intense rainfall in a short period of time has been on the rise on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and this heavy precipitation is an indicator of climate change.

While weather refers to the atmospheric conditions of a particular place in a short span of time, climate refers to the long-term weather patterns of a place averaged over a longer span of time.

Warming air temperatures mean that the atmosphere can hold more water. This can make rainfall more intense, leading to disasters like the mudslides in Tennessee.

Extreme weather conditions are incredibly dangerous. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, weather and climate-related disasters in the U.S. resulted in 568 direct or indirect deaths and cost $182.7 billion in 2024 alone.

What's being done about increased rainfall?

As communities across the United States grapple with the effects of increased rainfall and extreme weather, cities like Philadelphia and Portland are investing in green stormwater systems. These systems try to mimic natural pathways for water management, incorporating features such as trees and permeable pavement.

Reducing the planet's warming is another way to mitigate the threat of these extreme weather events. Choosing political candidates who recognize the serious nature of climate change can help enact the policy changes needed to support these efforts.

