Experts make surprising predictions about this year's hurricane season: 'Everyone needs to start planning and preparing'

The annual Atlantic hurricane season hasn't been "truly quiet" in a decade, noted a recent analysis by The Weather Channel. The number of storms produced by each hurricane season over the past 10 years has far exceeded the average since 1991.

What's happening?

Between June and November of each year marks the Atlantic hurricane season, per the National Hurricane Center. This is the period during which the majority of hurricanes sweep across the Americas.

According to The Weather Channel, 2015 was the last year in which the number of American storms fell below 14, the average number between 1991 and 2020. Hurricanes have been on the rise ever since, with three out of the last five hurricane seasons yielding over 20 storms each.

"The least active season in these five years was 2022, but it was right on par with average, producing 14 storms, eight of which became hurricanes, including Ian's devastating Category 4 landfall in Florida," the report continued.

While strong El Niño weather patterns in the past have worked to suppress hurricane winds, forecasts don't expect the 2025 El Niño to make a major difference in this year's hurricane season.

Researchers predict 17 storms for 2025, reported CBS, leading to an "above-average" season despite their projected lower intensity compared to last year.

Why is the rise in hurricanes concerning?

The number of hurricanes making landfall — that is, crossing onto land from the Atlantic and, accordingly, incurring significant land destruction — has increased over the past 10 years, with 2015 being the last season without a single landfall in the U.S.

"Everyone needs to start planning and preparing for hurricane season," warned AccuWeather's Jonathan Porter, explaining that the measure of a hurricane's devastation lies in its impact upon inhabited land. He added, "It only takes one landfall to create a devastating season."

2024's Hurricane Helene, for instance, resulted in over 230 casualties and up to $200 billion in economic loss, including damage to property and urban infrastructure.

Meteorologists have attributed the increase in extreme hurricanes to our warming planet. As carbon pollution continues to trap heat within our atmosphere, warmer Atlantic temperatures afford greater moisture and force to tropical storms as they make landfall.

What's being done about hurricanes?

Porter stressed the importance of early preparation as the 2025 hurricane season advances. Establishing an evacuation route for you and your family and securing your home with storm shutters can help you stay safe in the event of a hurricane.

To prevent hurricane season from intensifying even further, reducing carbon pollution through fuel combustion is key. You can do your part by opting for energy-efficient appliances and supporting climate causes to push for more eco-conscious local policies.

