Hunter Mountain cleanup uncovers wine bottles, vapes, a cowboy hat — and a black bear makes an appearance

"I have so many follow up questions."

With ski season over, crews at Hunter Mountain in New York have begun their annual spring cleanup. In a recent Instagram post, the resort shared a surprisingly large haul of litter uncovered after the snow melted, including several unusual items left behind on the mountain.

What happened?

When Hunter Mountain employees shared what turned up during this year's Mountain Cleanup Day, they offered a snapshot of how much trash can emerge as the snow recedes. At the Catskills ski area, a frequent winter destination for people coming from New York City, the thaw exposed no shortage of odd items.

The video, first reported by Unofficial Networks, showed that the cleanup crew found numerous miniature bottles of Fireball whiskey, along with a cowboy hat, vape devices, a large can of crushed tomatoes, and even a full, unopened bottle of wine.

The footage also showed a black bear making its way through the area.

Once winter ends, trash hidden beneath snowbanks and along trails can reappear all at once. A resort that looks pristine during peak ski season can appear very different by late spring.

Why does it matter?

Broken glass, discarded nicotine devices, and other refuse can pose risks to employees, hikers, skiers, and animals moving through the mountain after the season ends.

Organized cleanups offer one way to address the problem. They can also help resorts avoid bigger, more expensive maintenance issues later on. Less litter means a healthier environment for nearby ecosystems and a better experience for guests who want mountain getaways to feel like a true nature experience.

Reusable drink containers and more durable, lower-waste gear can help reduce what ends up on the ground in the first place, and choosing plastic-free options for everyday products can help households cut waste while often saving money over time.

What are people saying?

People in the comment section were quick to express confusion over the mix of items.

"I have so many follow up questions," one user said.

"It's amazing what you can find under the lift in spring," another added.

"This is hilarious," another wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.