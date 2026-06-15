Humpback whale glides through Cape Town's V&A Waterfront

"Out of all the places it could show up to, I wonder why it would choose somewhere relatively busy?"

A video from Cape Town's V&A Waterfront captured an unexpected visitor: a humpback whale moving through one of the city's busiest urban settings. In the footage, the huge whale passes quietly through the harbor while regular port activity continues around it.

What happened?

Posted on a popular Reddit nature community, the clip quickly picked up hundreds of upvotes. The post identified the scene as "Humpback whale at the V&A Waterfront in the heart of Cape Town." Credit was given to aspoestertjie_adventures.

What makes the video stand out is where it takes place. Rather than appearing far offshore, the humpback travels between boats and dock structures in the middle of a busy harbor, with cranes, vessels, and waterfront development framing the sighting in central Cape Town.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Why does it matter?

Commenters used the sighting to point to a wider recovery of humpbacks in South African waters and along Southern Ocean coastlines. Many populations were heavily reduced by historic whaling, and rebounds in some areas have made it more common for people to encounter these animals closer to shore.

A growing number of whales can be a sign of healthier marine ecosystems, while also benefiting local economies tied to ecotourism and coastal recreation.

At the same time, a whale entering a busy harbor is a reminder that as animal populations recover and human development spreads, people and wildlife will increasingly share spaces.

What are people saying?

Many Reddit users focused on the unusual sight of a humpback in such a dense urban harbor, describing the moment as both beautiful and surprising.

"Out of all the places it could show up to, I wonder why it would choose somewhere relatively busy?" one person questioned. Another wrote, "That is wild. Swimming in the harbor..... what the?!?"

Others viewed the clip as part of a larger pattern, saying humpbacks appear to be showing up more often along South Africa's coastline. Taken together, the comments reflected disbelief, admiration, and hope.

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