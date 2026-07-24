Humpback whale breaches feet from photographer, nearly lands on top of him

Even a breathtaking moment can become dangerous in seconds.

A close encounter with a humpback whale is leaving the internet both awestruck and anxious after the giant animal breached just feet from a boat, underscoring how even the ocean's most majestic creatures can be unpredictable and immensely powerful at close range.

What happened?

After the moment was shared in the Reddit community, it quickly drummed up discussion.

The video was credited to Mekan Photography, and the original poster described the footage, writing, "[A] humpback whale suddenly decided to breach right next to them, so close it almost landed on top of them."

In the short video, the majestic animal can be seen jumping intimidatingly high in the air and splashing water onto the boat and into the shot of the camera.

Commenters shared the awe over the footage. One wrote that it's "amazing an animal this big can jump that high out of the water. Truly majestic creatures."

Another added, "I wonder if he was playing, or wanted to move you. I heard that many types of adolescent or young adult whales will play with boats."

Others debated whether the whale was technically "jumping" or "breaching." "Breach, jump, fly whatever you want to call it. It's amazing," one commenter wrote. Another put the feeling even more bluntly, saying, "I think I might pass out from pure fear alone."

Beyond the initial shock, some replies turned to the danger whales have faced from people over the years. One commenter wrote, "What I hate is that they are so large that the hunters can easily spot them and kill them. Poor creatures."

What can I do?

If you're out on the water, avoid chasing, crowding, or trying to get closer for a better photo. Sudden whale movements can happen fast, and even a breathtaking moment can become dangerous in seconds.

If you're booking a whale-watching trip, look for operators that emphasize responsible viewing and follow local wildlife rules. Ethical wildlife tourism can help people appreciate marine animals without putting added stress on them.

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