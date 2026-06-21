Spotted in the UK, this moth hovers like a hummingbird and hums as it feeds

"Hope you get to see one too!"

A tiny pollinator that looks and sounds a lot like a bird is attracting fresh attention.

What people are noticing is not a hummingbird, but the hummingbird hawk moth, a species that can hover while feeding.

What happened?

"Spotted today in the UK, thought it worth a share," a Redditor posted along with a photo in the r/gardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Known scientifically as Macroglossum stellatarum, the hummingbird hawk moth flies during the day and often catches people off guard because its movements seem so birdlike.

Rapid wing motion allows it to hang in the air, which is why it is famous for hovering in front of flowers exactly like a hummingbird while it feeds.

Those wings move fast enough to create an audible hum, making the moth seem even more like a miniature hummingbird in the garden.

Why does it matter?

For many gardeners, spotting a hummingbird hawk moth is good news. In the U.K., sightings of these moths are commonly tied to warmer weather. They are also appreciated as indicators of a garden or yard with abundant nectar.

A sighting can mean the flowers there are feeding pollinators and helping build a healthier backyard ecosystem. A nectar-rich space can attract beneficial wildlife, and small planting choices — especially those that favor pollinator-friendly flowers — can make a real difference in what shows up.

What are people saying?

People obviously loved the image, with one person writing, "Beautiful picture. I wanna find one of those guys, they're so cool."

The original poster replied, "Hope you get to see one too! They're quite a sight (and sound..the hum is so loud!)."

Other Redditors shared their experiences with hummingbird hawk moths.

"I love them," one person wrote. "A couple years ago, my husband was so mesmerized by them he plucked a single petunia and sat in my garden real still and waited for one to come to 'his flower' lol."

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