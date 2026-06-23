Deputies knocked as Washington wildfire closed in, but resident refused to leave, later found dead

"Does not mean that that can't change in a moment's notice."

Human remains discovered Wednesday after the Upriver fire swept through a Spokane, Washington, neighborhood are believed to be those of a resident who had remained behind despite evacuation warnings.

What happened?

According to The Spokesman-Review, a family member contacted the Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon and asked deputies to check on a relative who had decided not to evacuate.

Authorities said deputies went to the home multiple times, knocking and urging anyone inside to leave before the fire overtook it. Human remains were found on Wednesday, and officials said the person in question is presumed dead.

The blaze, The Spokesman-Review reported, moved from the wooded Beacon Hill area into neighborhoods near Camp Sekani, where multiple homes were destroyed.

Ryan Rodruck, a spokesperson with Washington state's Department of Natural Resources, said: "Just because you're in your home and a fire is close, but you can't see it, or you don't see anything burning right near you, does not mean that that can't change in a moment's notice."

Deaths from natural disasters are always devastating, but it's even more so when those people were warned and had an opportunity to get out of the dangerous situation, but refused to leave.

Whether it's wildfires or hurricanes, mandatory evacuation orders can not only save lives but also help keep first responders out of danger.

What's being done?

According to KHQ, as of Friday, the Upriver fire had burned 14 homes, spread about 213 acres, and was 60% contained. Crews continued working on hot spots as evacuation orders were downgraded.

"Today's work involves identifying smoldering fuels, dousing them with water from hose lays, and using shovels to turn over hot soil and embers until they are completely cooled," NWFI officials stated Friday night. "Spokane County Fire District 9 and state mobilization resources continue supporting suppression efforts."

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