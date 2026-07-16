Colorado deputies seek tips after human remains are found near Grand Mesa, partially eaten by bear

Authorities in western Colorado's Mesa County are investigating a death after human remains were discovered near a picnic area on Grand Mesa, where evidence indicated a black bear had fed on the body.

What happened?

After a July 9 report of possible human remains near the Wild Rose Picnic Area off Lands End Road, deputies went to the site, as The Coloradoan reported.

Once they had located the remains, officials verified that they belonged to a human, although the circumstances of the person's death are still unknown.

The investigators were able to confirm that the individual had been partially eaten by a "bear and likely other wildlife," per The Coloradoan.

Now, investigators are seeking tips from anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity near the Wild Rose Campground between June 22 and July 5, 2026. According to The Coloradoan, those witnesses are encouraged to contact lead Investigator Jenna Reed.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife does not believe there is an ongoing public safety risk there.

Why are attacks happening?

Black bears are widespread in Colorado, with an estimated population of roughly 16,000 bears.

Even so, deadly encounters with people are extremely uncommon. Wildlife officials say there have been only three fatal attacks over the past 36 years, and about 100 attacks overall during that time.

But reports of bear encounters have risen in Colorado this year as the animals' natural food sources face increased strain. Wildlife officials believe drought is a major factor, since dry conditions can reduce the berries, nuts, and other foods bears depend on.

That can increase the chances of bears moving through places shaped by people, like campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, and mountain roads, where human-wildlife overlap is greater.

In its reporting on why wild animals attack humans, the BBC noted that conflict often becomes more likely when habitat pressure and human presence intersect.

So although black bear attacks are quite infrequent and rarely fatal, even when they do occur, it is still important that we understand why they happen and how to stop them.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.