Huge orca superpod, believed to be the largest ever filmed, churns off Norway

"The primitive part of my brain is absolutely terrified by this."

Online viewers were captivated by a viral clip from Norway that appears to show an enormous orca superpod, with black-and-white bodies and dorsal fins churning across the water.

Credited to Tony Meyer, the video captures dozens upon dozens of killer whales traveling together in an unusually large, tightly coordinated group.

What happened?

Thousands of upvotes and reactions followed after a user posted the footage on Reddit, describing it as "the largest gathering of Orcas ever filmed, Norway."

Throughout the clip, the whales move in a tightly packed formation, with a dense cluster of orcas breaking the surface in unison. Seabirds can be seen flying above the churning waters.

The comment section mixed humor with amazement.

One commenter joked, "Happy to know that the aged-old non-aggression agreement between humans and orcas still holds."

Another clarified, "They're feeding on a big school of herring."

"The primitive part of my brain is absolutely terrified by this," another commenter remarked.

Why does it matter?

Even in places where orcas are regularly seen, such a massive aggregation underscores how dynamic ocean ecosystems can be. When so many top predators appear in one place, it can indicate a food web capable of supporting them, at least for the moment.

Healthy marine ecosystems help support fisheries, tourism, and coastal communities, while also reflecting the broader condition of ocean habitats.

What can I do?

If you ever book a whale-watching trip, look for operators that follow wildlife-viewing rules, keep a respectful distance, and avoid chasing animals for closer footage.

You can also support healthier oceans in practical ways, including reducing single-use plastic, properly disposing of fishing line and trash, and choosing seafood from more responsibly managed sources when possible.

Individual steps are not a complete solution, but they can help reduce pressure on marine ecosystems.

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