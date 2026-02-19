  • Outdoors Outdoors

Prices rise for key food items amid worsening crisis — here's what's happening

It's tough on shoppers.

by Laurelle Stelle
The changing climate is resulting in unusually high prices for berries in Huelva, Spain.

Photo Credit: iStock

The strawberry season in Huelva, Spain, started poorly in January, according to Eurofruit.

What's happening?

The Andalusian region has been experiencing unseasonably low temperatures and a lack of daylight hours since mid-December, according to the local government. That has led strawberries to ripen much more slowly than normal.

By the end of the second week of January, the total number of strawberries sold was less than 1% of the predicted estimate for the season, Eurofruit reported.

Meanwhile, blueberries and raspberries are also producing poorly in the region, with blueberries at a similar 1% of the predicted amount and raspberries at 31%.

Why is the berry crop important?

The more that the global climate changes, the more agriculture is impacted, and the more the price of groceries goes up. This is more visible with some crops than others, especially with delicate items that require specific growing conditions.

When food crops underproduce, the price of those items at the grocery store goes up, sometimes dramatically. Indeed, Eurofruit reported unusually high prices for all of these berries.

If it were just berries that were performing poorly, buyers could skip the sweet treats for a season and stay within their budgets. The problem is that the climate is changing worldwide, with temperatures and rainfall shifting and more frequent and severe extreme weather events popping up all over the globe.

A variety of crops from regions across the planet have been affected, from beans to chocolate, and that means prices are up across the board, making economic conditions difficult for individuals and families.

What can I do about rising prices?

In the short term, you can save at the grocery store by shopping smarter. Plan your buys ahead of time and reduce waste in your kitchen.

In the long term, however, the only solution is to address the pollution that is causing the planet to overheat. To do that, the most critical first step is to get educated about the issues.

