Authorities vow to increase surveillance at wildlife reserve after second shocking act in a week: 'This is not acceptable'

"You just cannot comprehend the total soullessness of the vagabonds who did this."

A freshly planted section of forest in East Yorkshire is having a rough start, according to the BBC.

Saplings had been pulled out from Howden Marsh for the second time in a week. The first attack was within 24 hours of planting, and the next was not long after attempts to repair. Stakes that propped up the young trees were tossed into recently installed birdhouses nearby, and the saplings themselves were tossed about the marsh and made unrecoverable.

Local authorities pledged to increase surveillance on the area and encouraged community members to come forward with any relevant information.

"The work to plant all these trees, and the work to repair and replace after the vandalism, is all done by volunteers and this is not acceptable," police said.

The planting of 400 trees in the Howden Marsh nature reserve was made possible by the I Dig Trees volunteer group. The area was previously a garbage dump, but had been leased by the town council in 1974. Boardwalks were added with used railway lines, which have more recently been renovated. Ducks, moorhens, coots, and finches all make their home at Howden Marsh.

Tree planting is constructive so long as it's done with native species. Mature trees provide a cornerstone for ecosystems, allowing for biodiversity growth. Trees are also vital in the sequestration of carbon and provide massive improvements to soil health. Best of all, the process isn't even that expensive. Those benefits are entirely contingent on saplings reaching maturity, however. If you're interested in doing your part, learn more about taking local environmental action here.

Locals were positively livid at the news of vandals tearing up young trees in Howden Marsh.

"You just cannot comprehend the total soullessness of the vagabonds who did this. Why? Are their lives so despicably barren they have to do this to feel anything?" said one community member.

"So sorry to hear this, trees are such a joy to all of us and the birdsong that comes from them is so magical - such mindless vandalism is so sad," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.